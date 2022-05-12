CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – At approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday, the NFL will release all 32 team’s schedule for the upcoming season. This means the nitty gritty for the Carolina Panthers will be known in just a short while and fans from all over can plan when they need to start setting aside time to come to Charlotte.

But, a little more than one hour early, the NFL released all Week 1 schedules for every team.

The Panthers will open their 2022-23 slate at home against the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. eastern, theScore confirmed.

Then, right at 8 p.m., Carolina released its schedule itself on Twitter.

The Carolina Panthers released their 2022-23 schedule on a etch-a-sketch graphic on Twitter.

Carolina will play every team in the AFC North this season and will get the Browns out of the way early. It will also host the Pittsburgh Steelers at home during some point of the season, but travel to play the other two AFC North teams, the Baltimore Ravens and Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals, throughout the course of the year.

The black and blue finished last in the NFC South one season ago, meaning it will play the other last-place finishers from the NFC North and NFC East. These will be games at home against the Detroit Lions and away against the New York Giants.

It is also the Panthers’ turn to play the NFC West, so they’ll take on the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers, both at home, as well as the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks on the road.

Carolina also features a ninth home game in the NFL’s second year of a 17-game regular season. Last year they played an extra game away. This year, its extra home game will be a date against the Denver Broncos on Nov. 27 at 1 p.m.

The Panthers’ first away game will come in Week 2 at the Giants before they open division play in Week 3 at home against the New Orleans Saints.

Their week-by-week break down is as follows: