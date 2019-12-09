Panthers to stick with Allen at QB instead of playing Grier

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost five straight games and are out of playoff contention, which would appear to be a perfect time to get a look at rookie third-round draft pick Will Grier.
But Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said the quarterback situation will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.
Fewell said he will stick with Allen as the team’s starter this Sunday against Seattle.
