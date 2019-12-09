Panthers to stick with Allen at QB instead of playing Grier

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) runs while Washington Redskins linebacker Myles Humphrey (54) tackles during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have lost five straight games and are out of playoff contention, which would appear to be a perfect time to get a look at rookie third-round draft pick Will Grier.

But Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell said the quarterback situation will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

Fewell said he will stick with Allen as the team’s starter this Sunday against Seattle.

