CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have added to their wide receiver room, trading for Jacksonville Jaguars third-year wideout Laviska Shenault, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport announced on Twitter.

Shenault was originally drafted No. 42 overall (second round) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars out of the University of Colorado Boulder.

Shenault, 23, now sits behind No. 1 wider receiver D.J. Moore and joins a competition with wide receivers Robbie Anderson, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Rashard Higgins.

Shenault has at least 55 catches in each of his first two seasons, along with at least 600 yards.

Shenault’s trade details have not been announced.