Panthers trade for veteran corner Stephon Gilmore

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots lines up during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Carolina Panthers traded for the veteran today. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – NFL standout veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore was set to be released from the New England Patriots in an official move Wednesday, but the Carolina Panthers had other ideas.

Before the move became official, owner David Tepper sent a 2023 sixth-round NFL Draft pick up to Foxborough to bring the Super Bowl champion back home to the Carolinas.

Gilmore is a Rock Hill, South Carolina native who lives there in the offseason, making the transition to Charlotte a little easier.

The former first-round pick, AP Defensive Player-of-the-Year, two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowler is bringing stability to a Panthers secondary that has been plagued by injuries early this season.

Most notably, in place of rookie CB Jaycee Horn, who is expected to miss at least two-three months after breaking his foot at the end of September. Safety Juston Burris (groin) is also currently on injured reserve with Horn.

Gilmore has started 122 of 124 games in his career, snagged 25 interceptions, forced six fumbles and has 114 passes defensed. Additionally, he has racked up 411 tackles (359 solo), with seven for a loss.