Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers have traded quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos for a 2021 sixth-round pick, the team announced Wednesday.

Bridgewater, 28, started 15 games for the Panthers last year, missing one with a knee injury.

He threw for 3,733 yards in 2020, and his 69.1 completion percentage ranked fifth in the league among regular starters. But he had just 15 touchdowns on the season, and faltered late in some games.

The Panthers traded for quarterback Sam Darnold from the New York Jets earlier in April.

And with the trade, the Panthers now have eight picks in the 2021 NFL Draft (eighth overall, 39th, 73rd, 113th, 151st, 191st, 193rd, 222nd).

