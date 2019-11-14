Panthers will not attend Colin Kaepernick’s workout for NFL teams in Atlanta

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick will participate in an NFL-sanctioned workout on Saturday in Atlanta in hopes to make a return.

But, according to league sources, the Carolina Panthers will not send representatives to the workout to check out Kaepernick, the Charlotte Observer reports.

Kaepernick’s workout will include on-field work along with interviews.

Carolina does not feel that it is need of a veteran quarterback at this time. Since Cam Newton was placed on injured reserve, the Panthers have not brought in any quarterbacks for try-outs, and coach Ron Rivera has said they feel comfortable with the situation.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback last played in the NFL in 2016. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers.

A controversial kneel during the national anthem sparked debate and eventually landed him outside of the league. Kaepernick has since sued and won against the NFL, netting him millions of dollars in compensation.

At 32 years old, Kaepernick is not “too old” to play quarterback, but many teams may wonder about his conditioning, if interested. It is unclear who might be interested in his services.

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.

The Panthers have two quarterbacks on their roster, Kyle Allen and Will Grier, both of whom are in their first full NFL seasons.

