CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — Julius Peppers and Muhsin Muhammad have been named as the latest enshrinees in the Panthers Hall of Honor.

Both will be recognized in a ceremony at halftime of the Oct. 29 home game against the Houston Texans, according to the Panthers.

“Muhsin Muhammad and Julius Peppers were drafted by the Panthers. Both became All-Pros here. Both came back to Carolina to finish their careers. This is another homecoming, a permanent one,” owner David Tepper said. “Not only did Muhsin and Julius set high standards on the field, they also were selected as Panthers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year team winners. Having gotten to know both these fine men, I have no doubt that they deserve to join the distinguished group of Panthers in the Hall of Honor.”

Both players returned to the Panthers to finish their careers where they started.

Peppers was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft after playing for the North Carolina Tar Heels., simply became one of the most dominant pass-rushers in NFL history.

Considered one of the most dominant pass-rushers in NFL history, Peppers is fourth on the league’s all-time sack list with 159.5 — trailing only Bruce Smith, Reggie White, and Kevin Greene.

He went to nine Pro Bowls, was a six-time All-Pro, and remains one of the rare players to earn two All-Decade honors (for the 2000s and 2010s), showing his incredible consistency.

Muhammad, a second-round pick in 1996, earned two Pro Bowl appearances and All-Pro honors in 2004.

After Steve Smith was lost for the 2004 season to injury in the first game of that season, Muhammad had career highs of 1,405 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns. He left that offseason for Chicago but returned after three seasons away.

His 85-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVIII is still the longest reception in Super Bowl history.

His 860 career receptions are 27th all-time in the NFL, and his 11,438 receiving yards rank 33rd in league history.

He was twice named the team’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee in 1999 and 2008.