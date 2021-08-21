Ravens get 19th straight preseason win with 20-3 victory over Panthers

Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Oliver is tackled by Carolina Panthers linebacker Frankie Luvu during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.

Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams ran for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.

Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens.

Quarterback Sam Darnold had his first action at quarterback for Carolina, but left after one series.