Report: Panthers plan to start Will Grier over Kyle Allen

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: Will Grier #3 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Buffalo Bills in the second half during the preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kyle Allen experiment may be over in Charlotte for the time being.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers plan to start rookie third-rounder, Will Grier, when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts.

Grier, who got some run in the preseason will make his first start, if reports are true.

The team has yet to confirm the news.

The #Panthers are expected to start QB Will Grier on Sunday vs. the #Colts, sources say. The team has not yet announced the move or made it official, but this is the direction it’s heading with Kyle Allen heading to the bench. An important evaluation moving forward. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

