Report: Panthers plan to start Will Grier over Kyle Allen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kyle Allen experiment may be over in Charlotte for the time being.
According to multiple reports, the Panthers plan to start rookie third-rounder, Will Grier, when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts.
Grier, who got some run in the preseason will make his first start, if reports are true.
The team has yet to confirm the news.
