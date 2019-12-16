Breaking News
1 airplane destroyed, 2 others damaged in incident at Raleigh Executive Jetport

Report: Panthers plan to start Will Grier over Kyle Allen

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: Will Grier #3 of the Carolina Panthers looks on against the Buffalo Bills in the second half during the preseason game at Bank of America Stadium on August 16, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Kyle Allen experiment may be over in Charlotte for the time being.

According to multiple reports, the Panthers plan to start rookie third-rounder, Will Grier, when the team plays the Indianapolis Colts.

Grier, who got some run in the preseason will make his first start, if reports are true.

The team has yet to confirm the news.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sports Headlines

More Sports
More NC State
More Duke
More UNC
More Carolina Hurricanes
More Carolina Panthers

Trending Stories

Don't Miss