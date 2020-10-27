Rhule hopeful McCaffrey will return vs. Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
Rhule said “it’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” adding that the decision is largely up to the team’s training staff.
McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now.
The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain.
- Murder arrest made in 1989 killing after case reopened in Goldsboro, police say
- 1-5 Duke’s head coach talks about bye week and being ‘resilient’ in final 5 games
- Couple charged with murder in child abuse case plead not guilty
- Skull found on fireplace mantle that of missing Tenn. man
- NC man hit by car while helping neighbor back out of her driveway
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now