Rhule hopeful McCaffrey will return vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rhule said “it’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” adding that the decision is largely up to the team’s training staff.

McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now.

The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

NBA Stats

Sports Headlines

More Sports
Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories