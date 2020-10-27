Rhule hopeful McCaffrey will return vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) rushes for a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The Panthers are eager to get Christian McCaffrey back on the field after he has missed four games with a high ankle sprain. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Matt Rhule said “it’s a possibility” star running back Christian McCaffrey could return to action Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.

Rhule said “it’s sort of out of my hands, but I am hopeful we will have him,” adding that the decision is largely up to the team’s training staff.

McCaffrey was back on the practice field Monday wearing a red jersey signifying an injured player and he remains on the team’s injured reserve list for now.

The 2019 All-Pro running back has missed the past five games with a high ankle sprain.