Rivera: C Kalil a 'stabilizing force' on patchwork offensive line

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) - Ron Rivera said he won't tolerate lazy play from his defense.

The Carolina coach backpedaled on that statement this past week, saying that he liked what not only the defense, but also the entire team, showed in practices.

"It just really felt like we put Atlanta behind (us)," he said. The Panthers' comeback bid fell short last week against the Falcons. "We're going forward cause we have a very good Cincinnati team coming in that we gotta play against."

Sunday is going to be a test for more than the defense. Carolina's makeshift offensive line will have its work cut out against the Bengals, especially if quarterback Cam Newton is to shoulder a similar offensive load as he did in Atlanta. He completed a career-best 32 passes for 335 yards.

Tackles Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams are both on the injured reserve. Guard Trai Turner, suffering from a concussion, was ruled out for Sunday.

That's where center Ryan Kalil comes in. Rivera called the veteran center a "stabilizing force."

"To have two guys — one starting at right guard for the first time, another guy starting at left guard for us with just three days of work — it was a tremendous credit to (Kalil)," Rivera said. "The most important thing was we had a chance to win.

"We didn't win, but we had a chance, and that's all you can ask for in a situation like that."

Kickoff from Charlotte is set for 1 p.m.