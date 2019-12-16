RUN CMC: Christian McCaffrey reaches 2,000 yards from scrimmage

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers (21) chases during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Christian McCaffrey became the first NFL player this season to tally 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

However, Carolina lost its sixth straight game 30-24 to the Seahawks. McCaffrey leads the league in total yards and touchdowns.

In the game, McCaffrey rushed for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while also making eight catches for 88 yards. It marked McCaffrey’s sixth game with at least 175 scrimmage yards this season, the most in the NFL.

McCaffrey’s total put him at 2,121 scrimmage yards for the season, passing Steve Smith’s all-purpose record (1,994, 2001), and becoming the 15th player in NFL history to tally over 2,100 scrimmage yards in one of their first three seasons in the league.

Panthers safety Tre Boston refuses to believe Christian McCaffrey’s incredible statistical season is all for naught.

Although the Panthers won’t make the playoffs this season Boston thinks McCaffrey’s big season will help Carolina land some top free agents in the offseason.

He said players will want to come to Carolina to play with McCaffrey.

