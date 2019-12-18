‘Santa Cam’: Cam Newton surprises Charlotte kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CNN Newsource) – Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton traded his helmet for a Santa cap.

His “Santa Cam” program is in its’ sixth year. Every holiday, Newton gives gifts and makes donations to children and programs in need.

On Tuesday, what he calls his “surprise sleigh” made the rounds through Charlotte.

Newton visited the Urban Promise after-school program for one stop.

He dropped of a $25,000 donation to the organization, along with backpacks and clothing for the kids.

At Westerly Hills Elementary, the quarterback handed out $100 gift cards to staff members.

In all, Newton handed out more than $115,000 worth of donations and gifts.

“We have different crowds, we have different stops that kind of (unclear) many different circumstances, we keep it fresh, we keep it organic, keep it fun and spirited and give somebody more respond to look forward to the holidays,” said Newton.

The holiday tradition is supported by the Cam Newton Foundation and Chase Bank.

The quarterback has been nominated for next year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year award, which honors players who make a difference off the field.

