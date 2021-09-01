Survey: Panthers fans spend the least on alcohol, overall stadium concessions among all NFL fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) – In a recent survey, Carolina Panthers fans were found to spend the least amount of money on alcoholic beverages and stadium concessions while attending games out of all 32 NFL teams’ fans.

In FinanceBuzz’s most recent survey of more than 1,500 fans, it found Panthers fans spent around $11 less on alcohol and almost $12 less than any NFL teams’ fans on overall stadium concessions.

Fans at Bank of America Stadium are spending, on average, $15.04 on alcoholic beverages and $46.78 on total concessions.

Coming in next are New York Giants fans who spend approximately $26.25 on alcohol and Cincinnati Bengals fans who spend $58.26 on concessions.

In comparison, Carolina’s division rival, the New Orleans Saints, see their fans spend the most on alcohol in the league. They spend approximately $64.81 per game.

For concessions, it’s the Houston Texans at the top of the list. Texans fans spend approximately $169.95 per game.

Additionally, all of Carolina’s foes in the NFC South spend more than $100 per game on concessions, compared to the Panthers.

Along with the Saints, Atlanta Falcons fans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans spend approximately $111.91 and $112.45 respectively.

But could these numbers rise in Carolina for the upcoming season? Bank of America Stadium announced it unveiled a slew of new menu items, from brisket to Bloody Mary’s, when the team kicks off its season Sept. 12 against the New York Jets. A full list of new menu items can be found here.