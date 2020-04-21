Tax agreement reached to move Carolina Panthers headquarters to South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, NC – MARCH 04: A general view of the Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium as the NFL lockout looms on March 4, 2011 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY/WNCN) – The Carolina Panthers are moving their team headquarters to Rock Hill, South Carolina after a county commissioners vote on Monday.

The York County Council voted 4-3 Monday night to bring the team’s front offices to South Carolina. York County will help the Panthers with hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructure. The Rock Hill Herald reported that the city will forgo all its property tax from the Panthers for up to 30 years.

There will be a new state-of-the-art practice facility, offices, a hospital, restaurants, and other businesses.

The team has been considering the move for more than a year. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced the plan to move some team offices to York and Lancaster counties in March 2019.

“This is the kind of thing we’ve done before in South Carolina with great success,” McMaster said a year ago. “Bringing exciting, new ventures. Whether it’s manufacturing, or other things, to South Carolina.”

