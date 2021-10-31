Veteran Super Bowl champion Stephon Gilmore to make Panthers debut Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Stephon Gilmore #24 of the New England Patriots defends Corey Davis #84 of the Tennessee Titans during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, G.A. (WNCN) – Four-time Super Bowl champion Stephon Gilmore will make his Carolina Panthers debut Sunday in Atlanta against his new division-rival Falcons.

Gilmore, who was traded from the New England Patriots to the Panthers on Oct. 6, was activated off the physically unable to perform list Saturday, clearing the veteran cornerback to suit up in week eight. Gilmore has been sidelined since December with his quad injury.

The former Defensive Player-of-the-Year was traded for a 2023 sixth-round pick before he hit free agency.

The two-time All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowler is bringing stability to a Panthers secondary that has been plagued by injuries early this season.

Most notably, in place of rookie CB Jaycee Horn, who is expected to miss at least two-three months after breaking his foot at the end of September. Safety Juston Burris (groin) is also currently on injured reserve with Horn.

Gilmore has started 122 of 124 games in his career, snagged 25 interceptions, forced six fumbles and has 114 passes defensed. Additionally, he has racked up 411 tackles (359 solo), with seven for a loss.

After starting 3-0, Carolina has dropped four in a row and the Panthers are not “bleeding the blue” the way they like to.

Carolina’s kickoff with Atlanta is slated for 1 p.m. eastern.