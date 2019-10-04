VIDEO: UK readies for NFL | Pitch to gridiron in 30 seconds

LONDON (WNCN) – The NFL is set to return to the UK for the 2019 season Sunday.
The Bears and Raiders will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London – the home to the Premier League’s Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.
The NFL UK shared a video Friday of what goes into changing a soccer pitch into a football field.
The Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Bucaneers will also play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Oct. 13.
London will play host to two more NFL games this season but those will be played at Wembley Stadium.
The Cincinnati Bengals and. Los Angeles Rams will play Oct. 27 while the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars, will play Nov. 3.
