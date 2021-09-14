Caroline Hurricanes say team is 100% vaccinated against COVID-19

Carolina Hurricanes right wing Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, June 3, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Carolina Hurricanes announced Tuesday that the team is 100 percent vaccinated against COVID-19.

This includes all players in camp, all support staff in contact with players, and the traveling party.

In a tweet, the team said “Protecting ourselves. Protecting each other. Doing our part.”

Earlier in the month, the NHL announced that unvaccinated players could be punished more harshly if they test positive for COVID-19.

Teams will be able to suspend unvaccinated players without pay if they cannot participate in hockey activities as part of the protocols, according to a person with knowledge of the new rules. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the protocols had not been announced.

Fully vaccinated players will have any COVID-19 positives treated as hockey injuries and still be paid. Coaches and other team staff who closely interact with players are required to be fully vaccinated.

Unvaccinated players also will have their movements restricted when on the road. There will still be regular coronavirus testing for vaccinated players.

League officials estimated that between 90 and 95% of players are fully vaccinated or will be before training camps begin later this month. The season begins Oct. 12.

The Hurricanes begin their season with an exhibition game at Tampa Bay on Oct. 1. Carolina’s first home regular-season game is Oct. 14 versus the New York Islanders.

The Canes join the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Ole Miss football team with being fully vaccinated.