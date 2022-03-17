ASHBURN, V.A. (WNCN) – Quarterback Carson Wentz has officially taken command of the Washington Commanders.

The former Philadelphia Eagle and Indianapolis Colts signal-caller was traded to Washington on March 9 for a 2022 third-round pick, a 2023 conditional third-round pick and a second-round pick swap in this year’s NFL Draft.

Additionally, if Wentz plays 70-percent or more of the Commanders’ snaps in 2022, the 2023 third-rounder will turn into a second-round pick.

NFL Insider Adam Schefter first confirmed the deal just after 1:45 p.m. on March 9.

Wentz has now officially joined, in depth-chart order, signal-callers Taylor Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyle Allen and Garrett Gilbert. Only Fitzpatrick is a current free agent looking for a new deal, and possibly a new team.

Wentz spent one season in Indianapolis, starting all 17 games, after being traded by the Philadelphia Eagles. He went 9-8 with the Colts in an up and down season as they missed the postseason after an upset season-finale loss to the 1-win Jacksonville Jaguars. Wentz finished the season with a 27-7 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft.

Allif Karim contributed to this article.