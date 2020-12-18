Cary’s Jack Massei hoping to recapture magic of junior golf career in 1st tournament in 5 months

PINEHURST, N.C. (WNCN) — Jack Massei tees off at the 2020 Country Club of North Carolina Amateur on Tuesday. The former Green Hope High School star and current East Carolina performer playing in his first tournament in five months after his collegiate season was canceled due to the pandemic.

“We went home for two days over spring break and coached called us and said season’s canceled and we didn’t ever go back on campus,” said Massei. “Since then it’s kind of been a whirlwind but just glad to be competing again.”

Six years ago I caught up with Massei just a few days before the biggest golf event of his life. Then, an 8th grader at West Cary Middle School, Massei was getting set to compete in the first-ever Drive, Chip and Putt contest at the Masters. A moment he will never forget.

“Just having those memories and me having the video on my phone of me hitting the drive, hitting the chip, hitting the putt on 18, just being able to go back there and look at it and see what I was able to do was just awesome to be able to do that,” Massei reflected.

Massei finished 7th at the inaugural event and then went on to have a fantastic junior golf career. He was a first team all conference performer all four years at Green Hope. Now a junior at East Carolina, Massie hopes to find some of the magic that made him one of the top young golfers the Triangle has ever seen.

“I had a great junior career and I got to school (East Carolina) and haven’t been playing great,” admitted Massei. “But I’m starting to get some confidence back and my game is trending in the right direction.”

“Hopefully I can get in the lineup this year and help the Pirates win a national championship.”

At this point, Massei and his Pirate teammates are just hoping to get back on the links during these trying times. Their season is set to tee off in February.