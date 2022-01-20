Change of venues working out fine for basketball star Sarah Strong

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – On the court, Sarah Strong could not have had a better season than she did her freshman campaign last year at Fuquay-Varina High School.

Strong averaged an amazing 25 points and 19 rebounds per game playing against girls three years older than her.

But off the court, her family had some concerns.

“That COVID year, online, academy stuff was a little difficult,” admitted Danny Strong, Sarah’s dad. “It wasn’t sure if it would be another year online and we were aware that some of the private schools were actually in school and I think Sarah learns better that way.”

So the Strong’s decided to enroll Sarah at Grace Christian in Sanford.

Change can sometimes be tough on teenagers, but for Sarah, the transition has been smooth.

“It’s going very good, it was an awesome transition,” said Sarah Strong. “I’ve made a lot of new friends, met a lot of new people and I’m getting an opportunity to play with the teammates.”

For a school like Grace Christian, it’s not often a top-five nationally ranked player walks through the door.

“I’m thankful in a small-town area especially, that someone like Sarah coming in, an ESPN top-five ranked person in a small school, a school that has a high school of 162 kids, bragged Grace Christian head coach Chad Revelle. “We’re talking about Hoosier-type size.”

Well, the school may be small, but the buzz surrounding it is anything but.

Over the past couple of months, some of the best college coaches in the nation have passed through the Crusaders’ gymnasium.

“It’s been incredible already to have seven Power-5 coaches in this gym over the past two months,” said Revelle. “I mean UConn, Notre Dame, N.C. State, Tennessee, Duke, Louisville, all those teams have been here.”

And they’ll be back again a few more times in the next two years you can bet on that as college basketball’s premier programs battle to sign Sarah Strong.

“I think it’s cool,” beamed Sarah Strong. “It’s just, I’ve been working hard and it pays off I guess.”