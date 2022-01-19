Charlotte FC holds first training session in club history Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Charlotte FC held its first training session in Club history Tuesday afternoon at Bank of America Stadium.



Tuesday’s session kicked off a five-week preseason period in advance of the Club’s season opener at D.C. United on Feb. 26.

CLTFC will host their home opener at Bank of America Stadium on March 5 against the LA Galaxy in a match that is expected to break the all-time MLS attendance record with 74,000+ fans, according to multiple reports.

Charlotte FC will also spend time at IMG Academy and at the Carolina Challenge Cup this preseason.