CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Charlotte Hornets have fired head coach James Borrego, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The news comes just over a week since the Hornets suffered a blow-out loss in the NBA Playoff play-in tournament – the second time in as many years.

The squad won 43 games last season, 10 more than the previous season’s COVID-shortened schedule, and finished 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Statistically, the Hornets finished with its highest offensive rating in franchise history – placing them eighth in the NBA.

The defense, however, ranked 22 out of 30 teams.

