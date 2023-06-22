CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Charlotte Hornets picked former University of Alabama forward Brandon Miller as its first selection in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

After months of debate, the Hornets ultimately went with Miller for the No. 2 overall pick, only minutes after the San Antonio Spurs opened the night by selecting French phenom Victor Wembanyama, one of the most-hyped prospects in years.

In his only season in Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot-9 forward averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, leading the Crimson Tide to the top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament before falling to San Diego State in the Sweet 16.

Miller earned numerous accolades for his play on the court last season. He was named the National Freshman Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, as well as earned second-team All-American recognition.

Widely regarded as an elite scorer, Miller shot 43% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point line.

The 20-year-old playmaker is set to be paired up with Hornets star point guard LaMelo Ball, as the franchise strives to reach the postseason for the first time since 2016.