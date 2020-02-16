1st half run helps Miami in 71-54 win over Wake Forest

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Chris Lykes and Isaiah Wong scored 13 points each to lead Miami to a 71-54 victory over Wake Forest.
Kameron McGusty and Lykes hit 3-pointers that keyed a 14-2 Miami run in the first half.
Wong’s 3-point play with 4:45 remaining capped the surge and gave the Hurricanes a 28-16 lead.
The Demon Deacons rallied from a 17-point deficit in the second half and got to within 47-39 on Torry Johnson’s fast-break dunk with 9:11 remaining that ended a string of nine unanswered.
Miami regained its double-digit advantage on McGusty’s 3-pointer.
Brandon Childress scored 15 points for Wake Forest.
