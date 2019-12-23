Atkinson’s 20 leads Yale to 54-45 win over ACC’s Clemson

Clemson guard Al_Amir Dawes brings the ball up court in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Paul Atkinson had 20 points beat an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for a second straight season with a 54-45 win over Clemson on Sunday.

The Bulldogs lost an eight-point second-half lead before rallying back for their seven straight win.

Jordan Bruner added 10 points and a game-high 13 rebounds as stung the ACC for a second consecutive season after beating Miami 77-73 last December.

Clemson was held to 32 percent shooting and made just four of its 20 attempts from three-point range.

Hunter Tyson had 11 points to lead the Tigers, who scored their fewest points this season.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now