Chase for the Championship | Jan. 9

(Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Florida State continues to climb in the rankings as they roll into conference play. The Seminoles are in second place in the ACC behind Duke and will face UVa two times in their next four games.

North Carolina continues their freefall after losing at home to Pitt.

North Carolina hosts Clemson on Saturday – the Tigers have never won in Chapel Hill. Will Clemson break the losing streak?

Four of the Tar Heels’ next seven games are on the road before hosting Duke on Feb. 8.