Chase for the Championship | January 2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – January means one thing in the ACC – conference play is in full swing.

Duke, Louisville and Virginia are the lone unbeatens in conference play while teams like Clemson are off to a disastrous 0-3 start.

No. 19 Virginia and rival Virginia Tech square off Saturday while Clemson looks for its first conference win as they host N.C. State.

No. 7 Louisville looks to rebound from their devastating loss at Kentucky. But next for the Cardinals? No. 18 Florida State.