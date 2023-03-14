RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — This could be the final NCAA Tournament on which you won’t be allowed to legally place bets on your phone in North Carolina.

Lawmakers filed a bipartisan bill earlier this week that would legalize mobile sports betting, and the House could vote on it as quickly as Monday.

It’s largely similar to the measure that a year ago fell a single vote shy of being passed, and if it passes and is signed into law, it would take effect on Jan. 1.

That would make the 2024 NCAA Tournament the first one with legal mobile sports betting for North Carolinians. The state already allows in-person wagering at the three tribal casinos.

So in a year from now, what kinds of exotic bets could you potentially make?

Here are some of the most interesting proposition bets on the board for this year’s tournament.

For entertainment only, of course, and all odds courtesy of Barstool Sportsbook:

— What state will the national champion come from? Those oddsmakers say the favorite is Texas — which has a lengthy list of serious contenders that include No. 1 seed Houston, No. 2 seed Texas and No. 3 seed Baylor. A winning bet would pay $215 for every $100 wagered. The state of Kansas has two: the defending national champion Jayhawks, and No. 3 seed Kansas State.

— Best chance at a 12-5 upset? As we explained earlier this week, one of the four No. 12 seeds will likely knock off a No. 5. But which one? According to Barstool Sportsbook, the most likely candidate is Drake, which is just a 2.5-point underdog against Miami. A successful moneyline bet on Drake would pay just $118 for every $100 wagered — the smallest such payout of any of the 12s.

— Who has the best chance to make the Sweet 16? The oddsmakers say the safest bet is No. 1 seed Houston, with a bettor needing to wager $670 on that just to win $100.

— Odd or even? Sometimes a prop bet can be as simple as this: Will the teams’ combined final score be odd or even?