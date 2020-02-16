Clemson stuns No. 5 Louisville with 77-62 upset

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – John Newman III had a career-high 23 points and Clemson used a strong defensive first half to send No. 5 Louisville to its second straight defeat, 77-62.
The Tigers held the Cardinals to their lowest first-half output this season as they led 31-14 at the break and limited the ACC’s leading scorer in Jordan Nwora to just five points.
Clemson opened up a 21-point lead in the second half.
After the lead down to 44-34 on Dwayne Sutton’s jumper with 9:49 left, Clemson went on an 11-2 run.
Sutton led Louisville with 18 points.
