Clemson’s late surge shocks No. 3 Duke, 79-72

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 24: Members of the Clemson Tigers celebrate their 62-60 overtime victory over the TCU Horned Frogs during the MGM Resorts Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 24, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, S.C. (WNCN) – Aamir Simms had eight points in the final 5:26 of the game to lead Clemson’s late surge in a 79-72 win over No. 3 Duke.

Simms’ layup with less than five and a half minutes to go gave the Tigers a lead they would hang onto. He assisted on a Tevin Mack basket, then hit another layup and knocked down a free throw to take a 70-64 lead with 3:05 left.

Jordan Goldwire hit a 3-pointer to give Duke life with a little more than two minutes to go, but John Newman III answered with one of his own five seconds later.

That Newman bucket gave Clemson an 8-point lead with 2:01 left.

Simms had 25 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Mack added 22 points and nine rebounds. Newman was also in double figures for the Tigers.

Vernon Carey Jr. led the Blue Devils with 20 points. Cassius Stanley and Tre Jones combined for 21.

Duke hosts No. 11 Louisville on Thursday at 9 p.m. Clemson — now winners of three in a row — will visit Raleigh to play North Carolina State.

The Blue Devils had won nine straight heading into Tuesday’s game.