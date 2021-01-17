COVID-19 within NC State’s program causes Virginia game to be postponed

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University men’s basketball game against Virginia, which was planned for Wednesday, has been postponed, conference officials announced Sunday.

The Wolfpack already had to postpone Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech because of a positive test, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the N.C. State men’s basketball program.

The ACC said that a similar issue within the N.C. State team caused the postponement of the upcoming game at Virginia.

The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, a news release said.

Because of the Virginia game postponement, the time for the Wake Forest at UNC Chapel Hill game has been moved to 7 p.m.

Here is the revised ACC Men’s Basketball schedule for Wednesday:

Boston College at Virginia Tech | ACCN | 5 p.m.

Clemson at Georgia Tech | RSN | 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at UNC Chapel Hill | ACCN | 7 p.m. (new time)