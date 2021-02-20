Devoe, Georgia Tech, dominate 1st half, swamp Miami 89-60

Georgia Tech forward Rodney Howard (24) shoots as Miami center Nysier Brooks (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. Georgia Tech won 87-60. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Michael Devoe scored 29 points, Moses Wright had a double-double and Georgia Tech used a dominant first half to defeat short-handed Miami 89-60.

With Devoe making all six of his shots, including four 3-pointers, the Yellow Jackets took a 48-18 lead at halftime.

Georgia Tech went 6 of 12 behind the arc and shot 63% (19 of 30) while holding the Hurricanes to 28.6% shooting (6 of 21) and forcing 12 turnovers.

Wright scored 14 points, making him the fourth active Yellow Jacket to surpass 1,000 for his career and had 12 rebounds.

Elijah Olaniyi led Miami, which used just seven players until the closing minutes, with 18 points.