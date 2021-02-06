Devoe leads Georgia Tech in 82-80 rally over Notre Dame

Chase for the Championship

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe reacts to hitting one of his six 3-pointers against Clemson, in the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal Constitution via AP, Pool)

ATLANTA (AP) – Michael Devoe made back-to-back shots in the final 2:06 and scored 19 points to help Georgia Tech rally from a 17-point deficit for an 82-80 win over Notre Dame.

Devoe scored 14 points and made all five of his field goal attempts in the second half.

His short jumper gave the Yellow Jackets a one-point lead with 2:06 left and followed with another jumper for Georgia Tech’s largest lead of the game at 82-79 with 1:25 left.

Notre Dame scored 14 straight points early in the game and led by 17 twice in the first half.

Nate Laszewski had 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting with 4-of-6 from 3-point range for the Fighting Irish.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories