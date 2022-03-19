GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCN/AP) — Coming off their 17-point win over Cal State Fullerton on Friday night, the Duke Blue Devils are set to face off against the Michigan State Spartans Sunday evening — and you can watch the game right here on CBS 17.

Mike Krzyzewski got the defensive improvement he wanted to start the NCAA Tournament on Friday night after some shaky performances down the stretch of his final season.

Duke began the retiring Hall of Famer’s last journey through the brackets with minimal stress, beating Cal State Fullerton 78-61 on Friday night.

Freshman Paolo Banchero scored 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (29-6), who jumped to a double-digit lead in the first 4 1/2 minutes. Duke led by 10 at halftime and pushed the margin to 20, avoiding the shocking exit that befell another of the sport’s top programs — Kentucky — in a 2-vs.-15 matchup a night earlier.

As for Michigan State, the Spartans were able to escape with a one-point win over Atlantic 10 champions Davidson.

Seeded seventh in the West Region, Michigan State (23-12) had to wrestle away control of a tight game against the Wildcats in the second half. The Spartans used a 16-3 run to go ahead for good while allowing just one field goal over a critical 6-minute stretch, pushing the Spartans to their largest lead at 67-59 with a minute left and seemingly putting the game away.

Only the 10th-seeded Wildcats (27-7) took the fight to the final minute, though, even while getting tripped up by several quick — and sometimes borderline — whistles down the stretch.

Had Davidson won the game, it would have set up an all-North Carolina match between Duke and the Wildcats. Instead, the teams coached by legends Tom Izzo and Coach K will take the court against each other on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. in Greenville, South Carolina.

The game airs right here on CBS 17. Sports anchor Chris Clark will lead CBS 17’s coverage of Duke as he follows the team’s journey through the tournament in Coach K’s last season.