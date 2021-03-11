Duke opts out of ACC Tournament due to COVID-19 safety protocols

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Duke’s run in the ACC Tournament is over due to COVID-19 safety protocols, CBS 17 has confirmed.

The Blue Devils (13-11, 11-9) were scheduled to play No. 2. Florida State at 6:30 p.m.

The ACC confirmed a positive test within the Duke program forced the cancelation.

Florida State advances to the tournament semifinals and will play the winner of the North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech game that will now tip at 8:30 p.m.

Duke made a rare appearance in the first round of the tournament on Tuesday, beating Boston College 86-51 before topping Louisville on Wednesday 70-56.

On March 12, 2020, Duke paused all athletics activities due to the pandemic. The Blue Devils were supposed to play N.C. State that day at 2:30 p.m. in the tournament quarterfinals.

ACC Commissioner John Swofford had said the tournament would go on as scheduled despite COVID-19 concerns but later called off the event and awarded Florida State the title.

In late December, the Duke women’s basketball program opted out of the remainder of the regular season over pandemic concerns.

This story will be updated.