Florida State holds off UNC, 69-66, in ACC Tournament semifinal

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Florida State was strong in the first half and did enough to stave off North Carolina Friday night, 69-66, to earn a spot in the ACC Tournament final against Georgia Tech.

Florida State had a double-digit lead in the first half and held UNC to 24 points. The Tar Heels were sharper on offense in the second half, which helped to keep them in the game.

Back-to-back 3s from Kerwin Walton tied the game before Armando Bacot’s basket gave UNC a 48-46 lead with 11:39 left in the second half, marking its first time on top since the early stages.

Florida State closed the gap back down at the free-throw line before Balsa Koprivica’s dunk put the Seminoles back ahead with 8:28 left. Caleb Love hit a triple to tie the game at 59 apiece, but Sardaar Calhoun came right back with one of his own.

The Tar Heels reclaimed the lead, 64-62 with 3:14 left after R.J. Davis drew a foul on a 3-pointer and converted on all three chances. That was short-lived due to Anothony Polite’s trey for the Seminoles. RaiQuan Gray and Koprivica put the game away at the free-throw line.

Koprivica had a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Love, Bacot, and Walton each scored in double figures and grabbed at least five rebounds apiece.