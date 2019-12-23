Georgia Tech rallies, beats Boise St. 74-60 in Diamond Head Classic
HONOLULU (AP) – Moses Wright and Jordan Usher scored 18 points each and Georgia Tech rallied to a 74-60 win over Boise State on the opening day of the Diamond Head Classic.
The Yellow Jackets trailed by as many as eight points early in the second half, but used a 24-4 run to to take a 58-43 lead with eight minutes to play.
Jose Alvarado had 14 and Michael Devoe 13 for Georgia Tech.
