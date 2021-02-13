Girard leads balanced Syracuse past Boston College 75-67

FILE – In this Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 file photo, Syracuse guard Joseph Girard III (11) drives against Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele (13) during the second half of an NCAA college semi final basketball game in the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament in New York. Freshman guard Joe Girard has become an important player for Syracuse as the Orange try to make some headway in the Atlantic Coast Conference. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Joe Girard scored 16 points, leading five into double figures, as Syracuse defeated Boston College 75-67.

Syracuse was never able to break away from feisty BC but never trailed after the early minutes. Alan Griffin scored 14 with eight rebounds, Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim scored 13 points apiece.

Quincy Guerier added 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three steals. Jay Heath scored 12 and DeMarr Langford 10.

Rich Kelly scored 14 points with four 3-pointers to lead Boston College, which has lost four in a row. CJ Felder fouled out with nine points and 12 rebounds.

Steffon Mitchell scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds.