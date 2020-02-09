Goodine leads Syracuse past Wake Forest 75-73 on late shot

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Little-used freshman Brycen Goodine hit a putback off an Elijah Hughes miss with 1.5 seconds remaining to lift Syracuse to a 75-73 win over Wake Forest on Saturday night.
Syracuse squandered a 16-point second-half lead and trailed by four, but two steals down the stretch brought the Orange back, snapping a two-game losing streak.
Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 23 points and Hughes added 20.
Olivier Sarr, who had just four points in the first half, finished with 15 and nine rebounds for Wake Forest. Chaundee Brown added 14 points.
