Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

PISCATAWAY, NJ – DECEMBER 08: Head coach Jim Boeheim of the Syracuse Orange talks to Quincy Guerrier #1 during the second half of an NCAA basketball game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Rutgers Athletic Center on December 8, 2020 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Syracuse 79-69. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Alan Griffin hit three straight 3-pointers to score nine of his 22 points in just under three minutes, as Syracuse opened the second half on a furious 15-2 run to break away from Clemson for a 64-54 win.

The Orange hit their first six shots of the second half, including three from distance. Griffin notched his fifth double-double of the season with 10 rebounds to go with the 22 points.

Buddy Boeheim scored 17. Al-Amir Dawes and Alex Hemenway scored 11 points each for Clemson, which saw a five-game win streak end.

