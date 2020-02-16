Horne’s career night carries Virginia Tech past Pittsburgh 67-57

by: JIMMY ROBERTSON Associated Press

Posted:

Virginia Tech guard P.J. Horne(14) controls ball in front of North Carolina defenders Justin Pierce (32) and Armando Bacot (5) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020.(AP Photo/Lee Luther Jr.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) – P.J. Horne scored a career-high 18 points to lift Virginia Tech to a 67-57 victory over Pittsburgh.

Horne hit 6 of 9 from the floor, including a career-high four 3-pointers for the Hokies, who snapped a five-game losing streak.

Au’Diese Toney and Justin Champignie scored 12 points each to lead the Panthers, who lost for the fifth time in the past seven games.

