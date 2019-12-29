Hughes scores 19 as Syracuse tops Niagara 71-57

by: JOHN KEKIS AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes handles the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the Penn State in the consolation round of the NIT Season Tip-Off tournament, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) – Elijah Hughes scored 19 points and matched his career high with nine assists, Buddy Boeheim added 15 points, and Syracuse beat Niagara 71-57.

Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the game and built a 16-point lead just over 6 minutes in on a three-point play by Hughes and the Purple Eagles couldn’t recover.

Syracuse ended its nonconference slate on a three-game winning streak.

Niagara has lost four straight under rookie coach Greg Paulus, a former Duke point guard.

