Limited number of fans to be allowed in for ACC basketball tournaments in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournaments in Greensboro, the league said Thursday.

The ACC made the decision after Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement that COVID-19 restrictions would be eased. It discussed the plan with the 15 schools that make up the conference, a news release said.

“We are pleased to be able to welcome a limited number of fans to this year’s ACC basketball tournaments,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips. “We appreciate the decision by Gov. Cooper and the collaboration with our institutions. Our conference has terrific partners in the Greensboro Coliseum who have worked to ensure we are able to safely include fans in the arena while maintaining our top priority, which is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and support staff.”

The women’s basketball tournament will be held March 3-7. The men’s tournament will be March 9-13.

The ACC did not say how many spectators would be allowed. Ticketing information will be released at a later date on the conference’s website.