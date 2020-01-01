1  of  2
Miami wins 73-68 in OT at Clemson as Tigers lose 6th of last 7

Clemson guard Al_Amir Dawes brings the ball up court in the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) – Chris Lykes scored 27 points and DJ Vasiljevic hit the tie-breaking 3-pointer with 59 seconds left in overtime as Miami rallied from 10-points down in the second half to defeat Clemson 73-68.

The Hurricanes won their fifth straight and improved to 1-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Vasiljevic and Kameron McGusty had 15 points each. Aamir Simms led Clemson with 21 points.

The Tigers have lost six of their past seven games and have fallen to 0-3 in the ACC for the second straight year. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

