NC State beats Notre Dame to finish season on 5-game win streak

North Carolina State’s Cam Hayes (3) gets pressure from Notre Dame’s Trey Wertz (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Robert Franklin)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNCN) – North Carolina State extended its win streak to five in a row with an 80-69 victory at Notre Dame on Wednesday night.

Cam Hayes was 3-for-6 from 3-point range and led all scorers with 20 points. Dereon Seabron and Jericole Hellems finished in double figures, too.

The Wolfpack led 40-32 at halftime and took firm control in the second half. A Braxton Beverly 3-pointer capped off a 12-3 run early in the second half, giving N.C. State a 56-39 lead with 13:59 to go.

Seabron’s dunk pushed the lead to 71-53with 6:20 left in the game. The Wolfpack led by as many as 19 points.

The game marked the end of the regular season for N.C. State after an announcement earlier Wednesday that its season finale against Virginia Tech was canceled.

Prentiss Hubb scored 14 to lead the Fighting Irish. Two others scored in double digits, too. Notre Dame will wrap up its season against No. 11 Florida State on Saturday.