NC State hangs on for 74-73 win at Pitt

North Carolina State’s Jericole Hellems (4) makes a basket after getting by Pittsburgh’s Xavier Johnson (1) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, in Pittsburgh. North Carolina State won 74-73. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (WNCN) – North Carolina State hung on for a win at Pittsburgh Wednesday, 74-73.

Justin Champagnie’s free throws and a Wolfpack turnover gave Pitt a chance to win the game in the final seconds. Au’diese Toney missed a layup and Champagnie couldn’t knock down a 3-poitner as N.C. State picked up the win.

The game was relatively close throughout. Jericole Hellems hit a 3 to give the Wolfpack a 28-18 lead with 8:22 to go in the first half, which was its largest advantage of the game. Pitt came right back, though, as Toney hit a pair of late 3s to help cut N.C. State’s advantage to one, 40-39, at halftime.

Hellems went on a 6-0 spurt on his own to give the Wolfpack a little breathing room with a 56-48 lead with 13:34 left in the second half. Terrell Brown helped Pitt again cut the deficit back down to one possession, 58-55, by the midpoint of the half.

Hellems led the Wolfpack with 17 points. D.J. Funderburk had 16 to go with 8 rebounds, and Cam Hayes had 11 points and 9 boards. Braxton Beverly also scored in double figures.

Champagnie had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Toney added 17.

N.C. State heads to Wake Forest on Saturday. Pitt, losers of three in a row, will host No. 16 Florida State.