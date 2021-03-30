NC State’s Beverly transferring to Eastern Kentucky

Virginia’s Kihei Clark, left, and Kyle Guy reach for a loose ball with North Carolina State’s Braxton Beverly (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State guard Braxton Beverly announced Tuesday he is transferring to Eastern Kentucky for his final season of eligibilty.

“Coming to NC State was one of the best decisions I’ve ever made in my life. The last four years have been incredible,” Beverly posted to Twitter.

Beverly will play at EKU using an extra season of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

His hometown of Hazard, Kentucky is about two hours from the EKU campus.

“I look forward to going home and playing in front of a community that has done so much for me,” Beverly said.

Beverly came to N.C. State after starting his college career at Ohio State. Beverly left Columbus after Thad Matta was forced to resign as the Buckeyes coach.

He said he will graduate from N.C. State in May.