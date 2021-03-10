NC State’s hot streak ends against Syracuse in ACC Tournament; Pack falls 89-68

Chase for the Championship

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s five-game win streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday as they fell to Syracuse on day two of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse’s 14 3-pointers as the Orange beat North Carolina State 89-68.

Syracuse will face top-seed, and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to a 81-58 victory on Jan. 25.

Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory.

Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead.

The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance.

DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories