NC State’s hot streak ends against Syracuse in ACC Tournament; Pack falls 89-68

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. State’s five-game win streak came to an abrupt end on Wednesday as they fell to Syracuse on day two of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

Buddy Boeheim scored 27 points with a season-high six of Syracuse’s 14 3-pointers as the Orange beat North Carolina State 89-68.

Syracuse will face top-seed, and No. 16 Virginia on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting, hitting 14 3-pointers en route to a 81-58 victory on Jan. 25.

Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory.

Syracuse scored the first 10 points of the second half with 3-pointers by Quincy Guerrier, Alan Griffin and Joe Girard to build a 15-point lead.

The Orange finished the half shooting 8 of 15 from distance.

DJ Funderburk scored 14 points for N.C. State.