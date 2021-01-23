No. 13 Virginia rallies past Georgia Tech, 64-62

Chase for the Championship

by: HANK KURZ Jr. AP Sports Writer

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado (10) shoots over Virginia guard Casey Morsell (13) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP, Pool)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Sam Hauser scored 11 of his 22 points during a 15-2 second-half run and No. 13 Virginia survived a scare before rallying to beat Georgia Tech 64-62.

Kihei Clark scored only two points for 10-2 Virginia, but they came on a short jumper with 1:09 left that broke a 62-all tie.

Jose Alvarado scored 20 points and had eight assists and Jordan Usher scored 15 of his 19 points in the first half for the 7-4 Yellow Jackets, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

Virginia won its sixth in a row and 14th in a row in the league dating to last season. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories